Frederic Twp. Fire Department, EMS Deliver Baby

Jennie Gibbons and Michael Harris of Grayling were expecting a little girl but were not expecting her so soon.

Lieutenant Diane Knapp of the Frederic Township Fire Department said, “When we arrived on scene we found Jennie was in labor. Contractions were like three minutes apart.”

“We get just south of Crawford Otsego County line and Jenny said that she felt like she had to push and Allison decided to make her presence right there on the side of I-75.”

The miracle of life, right in Lieutenant Diane Knapp’s ambulance.

“This is rare. This is my first baby in 18 years of being in EMS,” Knapp said. “I know medics that go their whole careers without delivering a baby.”

Paramedics then took the mom and newborn baby to Munson Hospital in Otsego.

“Normally we would have transported her to Grayling hospital but currently with COVID protocols, we are transporting our patients to Otsego to deliver their babies,” said Knapp.

Jennie, Michael and baby Allison made their way home from the hospital and the fire department decided to give them a surprise.

Knapp said, “Mom, dad and baby Allison stopped by on their way home to thank the firefighters and EMS at Frederic Fire and they were presented with a Minnie Mouse stroller.”

The whole family is in perfect health and forever thankful to the Frederic Fire Department.