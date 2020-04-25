Federal Court Strikes Down Out-of-State Alcohol Shipping Ruling

A ruling, which would have let out-of-state alcohol companies ship directly to consumers, has been struck down.

In 2016, the Republican-controlled legislature passed a law to let in-state alcohol businesses mail to residences.

This option was not extended to companies outside of Michigan.

This lead to the operators of Cap n’ Cork stores in Indiana, Lebamoff Enterprises, challenging the restriction.

A federal judge in Detroit agreed with the business and ruled against the out-of-state restrictions.

The judge called the law “an unjustifiable protectionist regime.”

A federal court of appeals has now overruled the judge.

They say the 2016 law promotes legitimate state interests and is constitutional.