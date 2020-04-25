Chippewa County Grass Fire Caused By Tractor Malfunction

Dry conditions led to a half-acre grass fire Saturday in Chippewa County.

DNR fire crews responded just after noon on 6 Mile Rd. in Bruce Township.

The DNR says the fire was caused by a tractor backfiring on dry grass.

Fire officials want to remind everyone surface debris like old leaves and dead grass is very flammable.

The DNR is also not issuing any burn permits at this time.

This is to reduce the chances of wildfires, which can take resources away from first responders needed to fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.