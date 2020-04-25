BREAKING: Person with COVID-19 Flew Into Cherry Capital Airport

A passenger with confirmed case COVID-19 flew into Northern Michigan’s Cherry Capital Airport according to health officials.

The Benzie Leelanau District Health Department says the person was on a flight from Chicago to Traverse City back on Tuesday, April 14.

It was United Airlines flight 4132 and landed around 9:30 at night local time.

The health department says the passenger tested positive for the coronavirus the day after the flight.

They say the person did not go to any other public places and is recovering at home.

Close contacts have also been identified and are quarantined.

United Airlines will also be reaching out to all passengers on flight 4132.

If you were on that flight, contact your local health department and watch for symptoms through Tuesday.