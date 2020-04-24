Youth Advisory Council Fundraiser

Last year, members of the Youth Advisory Council of Chippewa County took a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. There they helped with the construction and care of a village.

Obviously, there was also a little free time!

Their June trip this year was canceled due to the pandemic. So were their major fundraisers. But on April 23rd, the group spent a couple of hours collecting returnables to start the fundraiser for next year’s trip.

We got an update from the YAC Advisor, Abby Baker, about how much money they have earned so far, and how you can help out. (See above video)

