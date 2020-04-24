Wexford County Announces New Emergency Alert System

Wexford County Emergency Management has a new way to keep you informed and aware.

They say they are moving to a new emergency alert system called CodeRED.

The system will send alerts right to your cellphone if there is a missing person, criminal activity, fires, drinking water contamination, traffic conditions, threats, and more.

If you’d like to sign up for the service you can text “Wexford” to 99411.

The county says the service is for anyone visiting, living, or working in Wexford County.