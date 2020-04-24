West Michigan Community Mental Health Launching COVID-19 Emotional Support Line

West Michigan Community Mental Health will soon open a COVID-19 Emotional Support Line to help those during the coronavirus crisis.

The line is aimed to help those struggling with stress, anxiety and depression.

Those calling the hotline will be connected with a mental health professional based out of Mason, Oceana or Lake counties.

The toll free line is scheduled to open on Monday, April 27.

“We want to be able to provide that type of support to anyone in the community, regardless of what their situation is. So we are really focusing on health care workers, frontline staff, anyone that just needs someone to talk to because they just feel overwhelmed with what is going on in the world right now,” explained Ellen Plummer, chief health care officer at West Michigan Community Mental Health.

The west Michigan COVID-19 Emotional Support Line will be available by calling 1-855-539-6268 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.