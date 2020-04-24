Walkerville Firefighters Saves Woman’s Life in Fiery Crash

A woman is alive today because of the actions of firefighters who responded to a fiery crash she was in.

Around 5 p.m. Monday, Walkerville Fire and Rescue responded to the call of a serious crash on North 175th Avenue.

Walkerville first responder Chris Abbatoy says it was a scene you’re never fully prepared for.

“Get there as fast as I can, as safe as I can and do whatever I can do to assist,” says Abbatoy.

Two men in a 2016 Honda Accord attempted to pass someone in a no-passing zone. They lost control, crashing head-on into Vicki Branch’s Dodge Grand Caravan.

“There was a vehicle on fire, a lady was trapped in a separate vehicle,” says Abbatoy.

Abbatoy says instinct kicked in, and he ran into the fire to :

“We had to extract her, cut her out of the vehicle because there was so much damage we couldn’t just lift her out. We had to use a lot of our tools that were specially trained in to actually cut her out.”

At one-point Abbatoy laid his body over the hood of Branch’s vehicle to shield her from the heat of the flames. His turnout gear was destroyed from the heat he absorbed.

“I stood next to the vehicle and covered her because the heat was hot enough that it was going to create serious damage,” says Abbatoy.

Assistant Fire Chief Allen Purdy says the actions taken that night by Abbatoy and the other first responders were heroic.

“I’m proud of you just as I am of every one of my crew members, they all did a hell of a job and I couldn’t ask for anything more,” says Purdy.

Branch was transported to the Spectrum Hospital in Grand Rapids where she is in stable condition due to the bravery of the first repsonders.