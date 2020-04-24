Traverse Area District Library Offering Online Resources/Programs

The Traverse Area District Library in Traverse City has been offering its traditional programming and resources online for the last several weeks due to the Governor’s Executive Order, shutting its doors back on March 13th.

They have embraced technology and are offering a wide variety of ways to get children, teens, adults and seniors engaged in their community.

One of their most popular offerings is their knitting class taught by library assistant, Kate Parvel. This weekly class is taught through Zoom and offers social knitting groups to share and chat about any and all things knitting. Kate Parvel says, “I thought at this time at home people might really enjoy and like learning a new skill. It allows you to use your brain, do something productive and just take your mind off all of your worries during this strange time.”

Another fan favorite is their daily Facebook Live storytime. This gives families the chance to pause, hop online and listen to a great book told by one of the librarians.

On top of all of their unique programming, they have a several databases for the public to access to keep entertained in quarantine. There you can find books, audiobooks, movies, comics, magazines, movies, music, etc. all with your library login.

If you would like to learn more about the library’s offerings, click here.

If you would like to join the Knit the Community Together social, it will be taking place on Saturday May 2 and Friday May 8. You must register on tadl.org