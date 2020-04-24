Tee See Tee Raising Money to Support Local Small Businesses

A Traverse City T-shirt shop is doing its part to support the Traverse City community.

Tee See Tee has been selling their “TC Forever” shirt to raise money for local small businesses.

In less than one week, the business has raised nearly $2,000.

Beau Warren’s one-man operation allows him to make around 100 shirts a day and ship out the orders.

He hopes to raise $5,000 from the shirts to give to his customers’ favorite small businesses.

“Even though we are all socially distant right now, we are still a very tight-knit community,” Warren said. “I can’t wait for the day we can all come out of quarantine and see hundreds of people wearing these T-shirts and celebrating the fact that we made it through this thing by sticking together, by helping each other out.”

Tee See Tee has also raised nearly $4,000 for local small businesses and nonprofits through the sale of their other quarantine specific shirts.

