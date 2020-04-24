State Begins Reporting Positive COVID-19 Cases at Long-Term Care Facilities

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services began reporting positive COVID-19 cases in long-term case facilities throughout the state.

MediLodge of Alpena is reporting 32 positive cases while there are 23 cases at the Isabelle County Medical Care Facility.

In Crawford County the Crawford Continuing Care Center has 10 cases while the Grayling Nursing and Rehab Community has five.

MediLodge of Rogers City has one case.