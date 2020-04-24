Science with Samantha: Inertia Egg Drop Experiment
Newton’s First Law of Motion, also known as the Law of Inertia, says an object at rest will stay at rest and an object in motion will stay in motion in the same direction and with the same speed unless acted upon by an outside force. In this case, the egg stays at rest until the plate is moved, allowing gravity to take over! This pulls the egg straight down into the glass because there was no force to change the direction of the egg!
Ingredients Needed:
- Egg
- Toilet Paper Roll
- Clear Tall Glass
- Paper Plate or Cardboard
- Water
Some Questions To Prompt The Activity
- If you pull the plate what will happen to the egg?
- Will it break or fall into the glass?
- What forces are acting on the egg when we start?
- What forces are acting on the egg if we pull out the plate?
Experiment Steps:
- Fill your glass with water
- Stack the plate on top of the glass
- Stack the toilet paper roll on top of the paper plate
- Put the raw egg on top of the toilet paper roll
- In one swift motion, pull the paper plate out from under the egg!
- Do this until you can successfully make the egg fall directly into the glass!