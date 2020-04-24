Rotary Charities of Traverse City Forming COVID-19 Crisis Support Team

Rotary Charities of Traverse City has formed a new “COVID-19 crisis support team.”

The support team will help nonprofits with the challenges their organizations face during the pandemic.

A team of experts is offering up to five hours of free consultations for nonprofits in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau Counties.

You can discuss things like navigating federal aid, working remotely, crisis coaching and communication.

The executive director of Rotary Charities says nonprofits need community support now more than ever.

“The first line of defense for our most vulnerable populations and those nonprofits that support that a food pantry and housing and all of that, are really needing our support right now,” Rotary Charities of Traverse City executive director Becky Ewing said. “So, find the nonprofit you love and support them now.”

To learn more about Rotary Charities and how you can receive or add to that support, visit here.