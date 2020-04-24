President Trump: Federal Social Distancing Guidelines Could Extend into Summer

The number of coronavirus cases in the U.S. continues to inch toward 900,000 while deaths are now just less than 50,000.

But the debate over when and how to re-open the country is heating up.

Georgia is partially re-opening non-essential businesses Friday. It’s among several states preparing to ease up on restrictions.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci say the key to re-opening is widespread testing and the country isn’t there yet.

“I am not overly confident right now at all, that we have what it takes to do that, we’re getting better and better at it, as the weeks go by, but we are not in a situation where we say we’re exactly where we want to be with regard to testing.”

President Trump says the federal social distancing guidelines could extend into the summer, maybe even longer.