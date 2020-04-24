Pres. Trump to Sign $480 Billion Aid Bill

President Trump is expected to sign a nearly $500 billion aid package Friday.

The funding is aimed at helping small businesses and hospitals and expanding coronavirus testing.

The U.S. House passed the legislation Thursday.

It replenishes the funding in the Paycheck Protection Program, which was emptied more than a week ago.

President Trump is scheduled to sign the bill during a White House ceremony Friday.

With more money now headed back into the program, the United States Department of the Treasury issued new guidance meant to crack down on big publicly-traded companies getting access to loans not intended for them.

“Large businesses have sent funds back to us and in some cases I’ve stopped funds,” President Trump said. “Either they’ve not gone out or we’ve renegotiated it and they’re not getting them.”

The treasury department says large companies that took loans but don’t meet the guidelines need to pay the money back by May 7.

The U.S. House has established a new panel with broad authority to oversee the federal response to the pandemic.

The panel will have far-reaching power to investigate how the trillions of dollars of coronavirus relief funds are being used.

It will be able to issue subpoenas, review U.S. preparedness for the crisis, and examine the administration’s decisions.

The vote was along party lines in the Democratic-controlled House.

Republicans expressed concern the panel is just a political exercise.

But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi argues that with trillions of dollars being sent, House oversight can’t wait until an after-action review of the pandemic.