Petoskey Company Closing After 139 Years In Business

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a Petoskey company to close their doors after over 130 years in business.

The Michigan Maple Block Company says they will be ceasing operations.

The company has made wood-laminated products in Petoskey since 1881.

The company’s president said the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive order that shut their plant down were both factors into the decision.

“Together with our team of dedicated employees, my family has operated Michigan Maple Block through many adverse economic time periods including two world wars, the Great Depression, and multiple recessions,” said Michigan Maple Block Company President Ann Dau Conway. “I am saddened that the mounting challenges the business faces today have compelled us to close the Company.”

The company says about 56 employees will be impacted.