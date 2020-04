A Petoskey company is closing its doors after more than 130 years in business.

The Michigan Maple Block Company says they will be ceasing operations.

The company has made wood-laminated products in Petoskey since 1881.

The company’s president said the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive order that shut their plant down were both factors into the decision.

They tell us about 56 employees will be impacted.