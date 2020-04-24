Golfers Hit the Greens after Governor Allows Courses to Open

Golfers wasted no time getting back on the green Friday after Governor Whitmer announced courses could open under her latest executive order.

Friday morning, she extended the stay at home order until May 15 but will allow more activities, including motorized boating and golfing.

By noon, the parking lot was already filling up at the Traverse City Country Club.

“I love it. It’s been hard to stay away. I’m a die hard. Doesn’t have to be that warm. I’m antsy to get out and play,” said player Kelly Lichti, who arrived with her clubs just after 12:30 for a round of golf.

While the courses are back open, golfers will not be able to ride or use golf carts. The governor is also asking everyone on the fairways to practice social distancing during their game. Additionally, many individual courses are enforcing stricter cleaning and sanitary regulations.

“We’re following the CDC. No touch points, can’t touch the flags, the bunker rakes are removed from the golf course, there’s no tee markers out because that requires an employee to touch them, so we’re doing everything we can to not spread corona,” said Scott Hebert from the Traverse City Country Club.

Other courses like the Grand Traverse Resort will dedicate staff to enforcing social distancing.

“We’re going to have staff out there, enforcing that, and making sure everyone is playing safe. We’re going to be watching the course,” said PR manager Caroline Rizzo. “We’ve also built really nice ball lifts on the flagpoles so golfer don’t have to reach into the cup…they can use their putter to use the ball lift.”

Golfers and anyone else who is recreating outside will not be required to wear a facemask, although the governor is suggesting it and recommending that it’s worn in addition to social distancing.