Norte Donates 300 Trees for Earth Day And Arbor Day

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is getting the community involved in observing Earth Day and Arbor Day.

Norte in Traverse City is donating 300 hundred trees.

The 12 to 18-inch tree seedlings will be available to community members in the Grand Traverse Region at no cost to them.

Executive Director Ty Schmidt says the seedlings will be available for pick up from Norte’s clubhouse this Sunday.

“Trees, just like walking and biking and other forms of active transportation, are a climate solution. And that’s something that we’re trying to do a better job of telling that story that no offense to cars, but transportation, the fossil fueled sector, is the leading cause of climate change gases. So when we choose to walk and bike to ordinary places, we’re gentler on the climate, and when we get trees in the ground and we do both of those things, we’re like reaching hero status.”

You must schedule an appointment for a contact-free pick up.