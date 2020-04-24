MTM On The Road: A Positive Post

Throughout the pandemic, Northern Michigan has found a way to celebrate the positive.

We’ve seen an outpour of positive social media posts, which encouraged our new segment by our On The Road crew, a Positive Post.

Our first positive post comes from the Cadillac Footliters. They do productions all year round, but their latest production of Lion King Jr. wasn’t able to take the stage due to the pandemic.

However, they still had a message to share. So in an effort to keep fans engaged, entertained, and tell everyone they will be back, they remixed a song that is hilarious and heartwarming. Watch it for yourself here.

This next positive post really takes flight from Wings of Wonder in Empire.

Wings of Wonder is a nonprofit that presents almost 150 educational programs a year. They are also a raptor rehabilitation and release facility.

On Feb. 29 they rescued a bald eagle from Beaver Island that was injured and could not fly. After spending time in the Wings of Wonder facility, the bald eagle was released on Beaver Island on April 11.

Their post shows beautiful images captured by Ken Scott Photography and the remarkable progression the bald eagle made to fly again. Watch the full video here.

Our third positive post comes from Benzonia from Victoria’s Floral Design and Hill Top Soda Shoppe.

The owner, Victoria Mekas was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and she just successfully completed her last round of chemo, so her friends and community members got together and did a parade through the drive-thru of Hill Top Soda Shoppe.

Also, Hill Top Soda Shoppe has their drive-thru open serving ice cream, sandwiches, and make and take doughnut decorating kits.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they spread positivity with a Positive Post.