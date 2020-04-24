Mountain Town Station, Dine-in Restaurant to Pop-up Grocery Store

A restaurant in Mt. Pleasant has transformed into a pop-up grocery store.

Mountain Town Station Restaurant & Brew Pub has moved from the dining room to the parking lot.

The pop-up grocery store includes everything from restaurant quality food, toilet paper, to their hand-crafted beer.

On Friday, they served more than 120 customers from the safety of their cars.

“It’s definitely unique for us, we get it, we understand it as a restaurant. We just have to find a way to survive,” says Jim Holton, owner of Mountain Town Station. “So that when we do get the opportunity to open up we can do so.”

Orders are taken Saturday through Wednesday. Cut off is Wednesday by 4pm. Pick up anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday.