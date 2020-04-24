Missaukee County’s 4-H Youth Program Going Virtual

Missaukee County’s 4-H youth program is now allowing students to learn virtually.

There will be three friendly competitions through June, each with a different focus for kids to win prizes.

The first competition will be for building block creations, wit the second competition focused on dessert decorating. The third competition will be on drawing and photography.

Kids in Missaukee County will also be able to participate in the giant pumpkin growing club, where Missaukee County 4-H program director Brandie Sigler will lead kids through video lessons.

“We are just trying to do that, give them something to do that is outside of their normal school work or outside of the chores or playing with their siblings,” Sigler said. “We just want them to be engaged in something fun that is educational and we don’t want them to have to do that entirely internet based because it is not always viable.”

