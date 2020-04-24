Michigan Republicans Trying to Limit Governor’s Power

State Republicans will meet Friday to try and weaken the governor’s power.

Republicans currently control the Michigan Legislature.

They say they plan to pass several bills to rein in Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s response to the coronavirus.

Republicans plan to create a committee to oversee the state’s response.

Governor Whitmer says she will veto legislation that hurts her ability to help citizens.

Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield says “many freedoms are gone”.

We spoke to Speaker Chatfield about the legislation and the governor’s move to extend the stay-at-home order.

“This is about ensuring that the people have a voice,” said Chatfield. “There’s a lot of frustrated people across our state right now who have had their livelihoods taken away. They’re being told they can’t work a job and take care of their family, and if we want to hold government to a higher standard than this is a very necessary first step. We have to start looking through the lens of what can be done safety and what is unsafe.”

The speaker added that he and the governor spoke Thursday about what the next steps should be for the state.

Speaker Chatfield says he urged the governor to not take a one size fits all approach to reopening the state.

The governor’s office has said Governor Whitmer will veto the legislation being worked on in the House and Senate if it reaches her desk.