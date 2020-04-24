Local Garden Centers Excited to Reopen Under New Executive Order

Governor Whitmer updated and extended the Stay-At-Home executive order.

Now, garden centers and greenhouses are able to reopen.

Willson’s Garden Center in Petoskey was forced closed by the previous stay at home order.

They have been in business nearly 100 years and says they typically see the majority of their business between May and June.

Under this new order, they can open but they much implement social distancing throughout their nursery.

They plan on opening Monday April 27 with the necessary safety measures in place.

“We are so excited to be welcoming our customers and friends back to the garden center,” said Adam Willson, General Manager at Willson’s Garden Center. :To put it simply this is an answer to our prayers it really is, it’s a great relief to know we can move ahead with spring like we would.”

Landscaping and lawn service companies are also allowed back to work, but also must follow social distancing guidelines.