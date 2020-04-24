Interlochen Center for the Arts Going Virtual This Summer

In light of COVID-19, a northern Michigan summer camp is changing its plans.

The Interlochen Center for the Arts will be hosting kids virtually this year. The center has been offering young artists summer camp classes for the last 92 years, but the coronavirus has forced the facility to close its campus to students.

“We’ve been at this for 92 years, so there’s nothing that’s going to stop us from our 93rd season,” Interlochen Center for the Arts president Trey Devey said. “For health reasons, we felt that it was the safest thing to do for us to cancel on-campus camp.”

Since the stay-at-home order, Interlochen’s boarding school has switched to online classes, and the school plans to do the same for its summer camps.

“We quickly knew we wanted to transition and make this experience possible in a different way,” Devey said. “We’ve been operating arts classes for the last several weeks and our students and faculty have adapted.

“We end camp every year with this big performance of this really massive piece. Now we’re thinking how do we bring together young musicians from around the world that will literally be around the world and try to recreate this. This is actually pushing our level of innovation to new heights and of course, we’re energized by that.”

Interlochen Center for the Arts says that registration for summer camps opened Friday and they’ve already seen multiple signups.