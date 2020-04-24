Grant Me Hope: Jamari

Jamari is a well-spoken and intelligent young man who knows exactly what he wants.

He said, “I have lots of goals that I want to reach like having a lifetime job, being successful, getting smart, and raising good children.”

He is wise beyond his years and is a lovable and active 11-year-old who needs a family to care for him.

Jamari said, “So with a family, I want to go to basketball courts, go swimming, and the normal stuff that is usually fun and have them be appreciative of what I helped them with. I want them to understand what I am going through and give me a chance to be who I am.”

If you are interested in learning more about Jamari and the adoption process, click here.

