Gov. Whitmer to Address Michigan, State Republicans Strive to Reduce Governor’s Power

Gov. Whitmer will give another update on Friday on what the state is doing to fight the coronavirus.

As always, 9&10 News will bring that to you live starting at 11 a.m.

You can find it streaming live on our website and the 9&10 News Plus channel on our SBTV app.

State Republicans also plan to meet today in an effort to reduce the governor’s power.

Republicans, who currently control the Michigan legislature, say they plan to pass multiple bills to rein in Gov. Whitmer.

They say they also plan to create a committee to oversee the state’s response.

Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield says “Many freedoms are gone.”

Gov. Whitmer says she will veto legislation that hurts her ability to help citizens.