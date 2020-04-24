Gov. Whitmer Extends Stay-At-Home Order, Loosens Some Restrictions

While Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the states stay at home order will be extended through at least the middle of May, some of the most heavily criticized restrictions are being loosened.

Businesses like landscaping can return to work and activities like golf and using a motor boat are allowed under this new executive order signed by Governor Whitmer, but the governor says social distancing must still be followed.

“We acknowledge that we are in a moment where we can start to loosen a few things up. These being lower risk and that they are less communication among the general public, a lawnscaper, they’re outside not inside, they don’t have regular interaction with the public,” said Gov. Whitmer.

The governor added that she wants input from the business community about what parts of the economy could be next to open safely.

“There were a lot of reasons these were deemed to be lower risk activities that we could have a first wave of some Engagement here and see what happens. My hope is that people still observe all of these best practices,” said Whitmer.

And the governor cautioned against moving too quickly, saying preventing a second wave of the virus is critical.

“What we don’t want is a second wave and I know that people are feeling very isolated. It’s hard, it’s hard, even if you’re not one of those whose grieving the loss of a loved one, like a lot of people are in the state,” said Whitmer.