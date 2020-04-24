Dermatology Office in Traverse City Creates HEPA Filter Face Masks

With a shortage of face masks across the country, a northern Michigan dermatology center is switching gears from their usual skincare routine to creating masks.

The Dermatology and MOHS Surgery Center in Traverse City are seeing patients on a case by case basis and focusing on telemedicine. They’re also creating HEPA filter face masks on a regular basis to help combat the shortage.

Dr. Laurel Leithauser says the masks are specially designed with a thick HEPA filter barrier and can be ordered online or picked up at the office. For more information on the face masks check out the video posted above. You can also click here.

For information about the skincare telemedicine at the Dermatology and MOHS Surgery Center in Traverse City email the staff here: info@tcskinsurgery.com