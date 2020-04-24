BREAKING: 36,641 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Michigan, 3,085 Deaths

Michigan now has 36,641 confirmed coronavirus cases and 3,085 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 35,291 confirmed cases with 2,977 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of April 17, 3,237 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Friday morning, Governor Gretchen Whitmer extended the stay-at-home order through May 15, but has lifted some restrictions.

The new stay-at-home order immediately replaces the previous order that was set to expire next week.

It also requires everyone who can medically tolerate it to wear a non-medical grade mask in enclosed public spaces.

Employers must provide at least cloth face coverings to in-person employees.

It eases restrictions on the public, allowing motorized boating and golf, but no golf carts, and permits people to travel between their homes. But travel is strongly discouraged.

When it comes to businesses, landscapers, lawn service, plant nurseries and bike repair shops can resume operations but are still subject to social distancing rules.

Nonessential stores can reopen for curbside pickup and delivery only.

Big box stores no longer have to close off garden centers, or areas dedicated to selling paint, flooring and carpet.

State Republicans plan to create a committee to oversee the state’s COVID-19 response and limit the governor’s power.

Governor Whitmer says she will veto legislation that hurts her ability to help citizens.

Speaker of the Michigan House Lee Chatfield says “many freedoms are gone”.

President Donald Trump has signed a $484 billion coronavirus relief package to help employers and hospitals struggling because of the coronavirus crisis.

Anchoring the bill is the Trump administration’s $250 billion request to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.

The program offers forgivable loans so businesses can continue paying workers while forced to stay closed for social distancing and stay-at-home orders.

The legislation contains $100 billion demanded by Democrats for hospitals and a nationwide testing program, along with $60 billion for small banks and an alternative network of community development banks that focus on development in urban neighborhoods and rural areas ignored by many lenders.

There’s also $60 billion for small-business loans and grants delivered through the Small Business Administration’s existing disaster aid program.

Locally, The Michigan Maple Block Company is closing its doors after more than 130 years in business. The company’s president said the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the executive order that shut their plant down were both factors into the decision.

They tell us about 56 employees will be impacted.

For the latest coronavirus news and additional resources, click here.