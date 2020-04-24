Benzie County Central Schools Receives Money for New Buses

The Environmental Protection Agency is granting more than $11 million to schools around the country to update their bus fleets to a greener option.

These new buses let off less emissions, making them better for the environment.

Applicants replacing buses will receive rebates between $15,000-20,000 per bus.

Benzie County Central Schools is getting $140,000 to replace seven buses, which is the most of any schools in the Midwest participating in the EPA program.

“We put a lot of miles on buses,” Benzie County Central Schools Superintendent Matt Olson said. “Having newer equipment, they require less repair, less maintenance. They’re more efficient.”

The EPA has implemented standards to make newer diesel engines more than 90% cleaner.