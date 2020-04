During this stay-at-home order, you can still go for a walk outside while keeping a safe distance from other people.

Or you could take a virtual trip to the beautiful watersheds of Acme and Whitewater Townships.

In Adventure in Northern Michigan, Mane Content’s Mark Goethel takes us to Petobego Creek, Yuba Creek Natural Area and Deepwater Point, three public gems within 5 miles of each other just off of U.S. 31.