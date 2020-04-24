100 for 100 Donation: The Northwest Michigan Habitat For Humanity

A Northern Michigan nonprofit is raising money to help people in their community with housing repairs and affordable housing.

The Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity kicked off its 100 for 100 campaign this week.

The goal is to have 100 people donate $100.

Community Relations Coordinator Gina Stegehuis says that would then be matched two to one by Consumers Energy during their Power of Home campaign.

“One thing that has been a big issue for us is that we had to close our ReStore temporarily,” she said. “So the closure of the ReStore amounts to about $8,000 in lost revenue a week. That’s a main tool for us to support our staff and our construction builds so this fundraiser we’re hoping can help make some of that up because we are committed to our work.”

Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity tells us they have multiple projects on pause right now because of the stay-at-home order.