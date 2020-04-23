Vanderbilt Man Arrested for Sex Crimes Against Child Following Armed Standoff

A man got into an armed standoff with police as they went to arrest him for sexually assaulting a child.

It all started in late March when a parent told state police their child had been assaulted.

Now, Joseph Doyle is charged with first and second degree sex crimes against a person under the age of 13.

When police went to serve the arrest warrant at Doyle’s home in Vanderbilt, they say he armed himself and locked himself in the basement.

After several hours, police eventually got inside and arrested him.

Doyle could face additional charges because of the armed standoff.