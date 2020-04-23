Unemployment Crisis: Experts Predict 4.5 Million Jobless Claims Made Last Week

The U.S. Department of Labor will release the latest unemployment numbers Thursday morning.

They’re expected to draw attention from investors.

Experts predict around 4.5 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week. That’s down slightly from the more than 5 million claims the week before.

In the last month, more than 20 million people have filed for unemployment.

It comes as many businesses across the country shut down to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.