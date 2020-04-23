U.S. House to Vote on Small Business Funding

The House is expected to clear a nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill Thursday.

The Senate passed the legislation on Tuesday.

It provides $400 billion for small business relief, replenishing the depleted Paycheck Protection Program.

It also includes $25 billion for coronavirus testing and $75 billion for hospitals.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says he believes this bill may be the last time the Trump administration asks Congress to give additional funding to the Paycheck Protection Program.