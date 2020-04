Tyson Foods Suspending Operations at Major Pork Plant Due to COVID-19

Tyson Foods says it’s suspending operations at a major pork plant because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company says more than 180 infections are linked to the Iowa facility.

It’s Tyson’s largest pork plant, accounting for nearly 4% of U.S. processing capacity.

The company warns the closure will damage the nation’s pork supply.

Tyson says it also plans to close a pork plant in Indiana by the end of the week.