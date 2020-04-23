TCAPS High Schools Make List of Top 100 Schools in Michigan

Two Traverse City high schools are considered among the best high schools in the state and nation by U.S. News and World Report.

Both Traverse City Central High School and Traverse City West earned spots in the top 100 schools in the state.

Traverse City Central High School was ranked 38th, and Traverse City West High School was ranked number 64.

The rankings are based on student college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, college curriculum and graduation rate.

“Number one, it is a great source of pride, not only for me personally but for our community for the school system but for the whole area. It is a reflection on the quality of the staff. It is a collaborative effort too not just one person makes this happen,” said Jim Pavelka, TCAPS interim superintendent.

Elk Rapids Schools was ranked 22 in the state.

To check out the full list of rankings, click here.