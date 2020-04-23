Smoke Detectors Save Chippewa Co. Woman’s Life

Smoke detectors saved the life of a Chippewa County woman who was napping in her house.

A passerby took a picture of the fire on 5 Mile Road between Riverside Drive and Ridge Road in Soo Township.

The owner tells us that her husband had briefly left the house while she was sleeping.

She heard the alarms, woke up, and saw flames from the wood stove chimney.

Soo Township, Dafter Township and Bruce Township volunteer fire departments all responded.

The owners have lived there for 45 years.

They do have insurance.