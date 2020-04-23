Shop Virtually to Support Businesses in Downtown Sault Ste. Marie

With the shutdown of “non-essential” businesses to the current pandemic, small businesses are finding new ways to sell their products.

Several small shops in downtown Sault Ste. Marie are hosting virtual shopping from 7-8pm Thursday night.

You can go online and find all the specialty items, without ever leaving home.

Owner of “After All This Time” Rebecca Fegan says, “Social media is a powerful resource in times like this. We are living in unprecedented times. It’s uncharted waters… it can’t be the end-all and be-all for these small businesses and micro businesses. We to find a way to think long term.”

