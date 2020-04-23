Several States Move to Re-Open, Loosen Restrictions

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. have grown to more than 840,000 and deaths are nearing 50,000.

Still, several states are preparing to loosen their restrictions soon.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’s allowing some non-essential businesses to begin re-opening Friday.

President Trump says he told Gov. Kemp he disagrees strongly with those plans, but the governor has to ”do what he thinks is right” for his state.

Governors of several other states, including Tennessee, South Carolina and Oklahoma, also plan to re-open non-essential businesses in the coming days.

‘Let me be clear we will do this safely, responsibly and based on the data in our state,” said Oklahoma’s Gov. Kevin Stitt.

Many other governors, including New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, say it’s not time to relax social distancing restrictions, fearing that could cause a new surge in cases.

“I know people want out, I get it,” Cuomo said. “I know people want to get back to work, I know people need a paycheck, I know this is unsustainable. I also know more people will die if we are not smart. I know that. I have to do that count every day of the number of people who passed away. We’re not gonna have people lose their life because we acted imprudently.”

The Trump administration says it will open national parks alongside each state governors’ plans.

California’s governor is lifting a major restriction in his state.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says California hospitals will be allowed to resume scheduled surgeries.

He called it the first significant change to the state’s stay-at-home order, which has been in place for more than a month.

The change covers non-emergency surgeries, including procedures for tumors, heart valves and chronic diseases.

But it does not include cosmetic procedures.