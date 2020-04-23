Reed City Spreading Joy, Supporting Local Business in Rainbow Art Contest

People in Reed City are spreading joy to others from the inside of their homes.

Results Real Estate in Reed City is hosting a contest for people decorate their window with rainbow art.

People are to share their window art online with the hashtag #RCRainbowArtContest

Results Real Estate will then judge them on May 10th.

Winners will receive a $10 gift card to local restaurants to support local business.

Coordinator Tricia Wirth from Results Real Estate says, “It’s just about having the kids get involved, they’re stuck at home, they’re not ay school, they’re between four walls and probably going crazy like the rest of us, so just something for them to have fun.”

Wirth says she wanted to light up the community with color because after every storm in life, there’s a rainbow.

On Friday, Wirth will also be launching “Spread Cheer, Support Local” campaign. She will be selling t-shirts and other goodies to raise money for local businesses who are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information click here: Results Real Estate – Tricia Wirth.