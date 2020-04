We all have that one room that needs a little TLC, and it’s typically the rooms we spent the least amount of time in. The laundry room and bathroom tend to be the most abused, and forgotten when it comes to design and home decor.

Our friend, Dana Lacuesta from Preston Feather shares her design tips and tricks to turn our messed up spaces into refreshed places – done Northern Michigan Style. (See Video Above)

To learn more about Preston Feather, click here.