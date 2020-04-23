MTM On The Road: World Book Day with Houghton Lake Public Library

There are nearly 150 million books in the entire world, and today we celebrate them for World Book Day.

During the Stay-at-Home Order libraries are closed but it’s not stopping the Houghton Lake Public Library from doing virtual story times on social media.

Observe the day by reading one of your favorite books or by listening to one being read by the Houghton Lake Public Library.

The Houghton Lake Public Library also has free access to books, magazines, and the Stay-at-Home resources on their website.

You can also be a part of World Book Night, presented by the Reading Agency, where they have a reading hour from 7 to 8 p.m. Click here to access free book titles and for more information.

Wake up with Regan Blissett and photojournalist Stephanie Adkins as they celebrate the day by listening to a story time from children’s books!