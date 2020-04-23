MSP Searches for Hit & Run Driver of Chevy Pickup

State police are asking for help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run early Thursday morning in Mason County.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1 a.m. Thursday on Decker Road near Jebavy Drive—just north of Ludington.

The sheriff’s office described the vehicle as a newer model, single cab, tan or brown Chevy pickup truck.

They say it will have front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Hart Post at 231-873-2171.