Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter Needs Help Finding People Who Abandoned Cats
An Isabella County animal shelter is asking for your help identifying two people they say abandoned cats on their property.
In the first case, a man left his cat at the front door of the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Staff had to come back to the shelter to care for the animal.
The second left three cats on their property around 6:30 Thursday morning.
The shelter says neither tried to inform staff of the animals.
If you have any information, contact Humane Animal Treatment Society at 989-775-0830.