Mount Pleasant Animal Shelter Needs Help Finding People Who Abandoned Cats

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 1

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 2

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 3

4-23-20 ABANDONED CATS 4

An Isabella County animal shelter is asking for your help identifying two people they say abandoned cats on their property.

In the first case, a man left his cat at the front door of the Humane Animal Treatment Society in Mount Pleasant around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Staff had to come back to the shelter to care for the animal.

The second left three cats on their property around 6:30 Thursday morning.

The shelter says neither tried to inform staff of the animals.

If you have any information, contact Humane Animal Treatment Society at 989-775-0830.