Midland Co. Deputies Searching for Suspect in Shooting

Police are working to find out who fired a gunshot at a man in Midland County.

On Tuesday evening, the sheriff’s office was called out to Kane Road in Mount Haley Township.

The victim told deputies someone shot toward him.

The shots missed and hit his pickup truck.

He was not hurt.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact their detective bureau.