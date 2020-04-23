Michigan Greenhouses & Garden Centers: We are Ready to Reopen, Safely May 1

Greenhouses and garden centers are one of the many businesses forced closed in the fight against COVID-19.

Many across the state say they are ready to safely re-open May 1 and hope to be allowed to do so.

For 99 years, Willson’s Garden Center has been brightening up the Petoskey community. They have been through the Great Depression, World War II and now, COVID-19

“We are taking the safety of our staff and customers as our number one concern,” said Adam Willson, Willson’s Garden Center General Manager.

Typically opening in early April, executive orders forced their doors closed.

“75% to 80% of our business happens between May 15th and June 15th, it’s really a 6 to 8-week window where everything we are going to do for the year happens,” Willson said.

And they’re not alone…

“The first two weeks are critical,” said Goeff Hansen, Executive Director of the Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council. “That is the time some of them have 50% of their sales.”

The Michigan Greenhouse Growers Council acts as a voice for greenhouses and garden centers across the state.

“We could have half of our 600 green houses in the state that could not be here next year if we were to extend this much further,” Hansen said. “The threat of COVD-19 is real and we need to make sure we take it seriously.”

He says garden centers, like Willson’s, have prepared a safety centric business plan that includes things like curbside pickup, one-way aisles and increased sanitation.

They will be ready to go safely by May 1, but if that doesn’t happen…

“We would lose at least 50% of our revenue,” Willson said. “To not be able to recoup that in sales would be catastrophic.”

Willson says they will get through this and continue to serve the community.

“Ultimately we’ll get through this one way or another, we’ll still be here, and really be here for another 5 generations,” Willson said.