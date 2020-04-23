Medilodge of Gaylord Sees Spike in COVID-19 Cases

The health department identified the long term care facility linked to a spike in COVID-19 cases in Otsego County.

The Health Department of Northwest Michigan says Medilodge of Gaylord says both residents and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

They say resident’s families have been notified.

The health department couldn’t give the specific number of cases but said the majority of the recent spike in cases is related to the facility.

They say Medilodge has a separate area to care for the COVID-19 positive residents.