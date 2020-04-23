Mackinac Island Residents Urged to Follow Stay-at-Home Order

The Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft District Health Department (LMAS) is urging Mackinac Island residents to strictly follow the governor’s stay-at-home order after learning of confirmed COVID-19 cases related to the island.

The health department says they have received reports of confirmed cases of the coronavirus related to the island where individuals had no history of recent travel and no other clear contact with individuals who have tested positive for the virus.

LMAS says it’s ‘absolutely necessary’ that all Mackinac Island residents take social distancing guidance seriously.

They ask that household members going to the store be limited to no more than two people and no one under the age of 16.

They also say seasonal residents allowed to return to the island under Executive Order 2020-42 must follow a strict 14 day quarantine and have no contact with anyone outside of the household.